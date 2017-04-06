ARTS Pick: Gogol Bordello

Super-fueled music brigade Gogol Bordello returns armed with its signature pulsating gypsy jams combining punk, massive beats and circus-like madness into pure party music. GB stays true to its global heritage with benefit shows such as the Immigraniada Boat cruise. “You may know our stories, of how we came to America from Ukraine or Russia, Ethiopia or Ecuador. …Now we stand with those fighting for their better lives, and the people who fight alongside them,” reads the band’s website.

Friday, April 7. $32-35, 8:30pm. The Jefferson Theater, 110 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 245-4980.