ARTS Pick: Go along for the entertaining ride in Avenue Q

Part puppet show, part musical, Avenue Q is about a recent college grad named Princeton, who moves into a rundown apartment in New York City. Written by Jeff Marx and Robert Lopez, and based on the book by Jeff Whitty, the audience goes along for the ride as Princeton discovers that his nice neighborhood friends are anything but ordinary. Together they realize that life holds no guarantees as they struggle with dating, jobs and coming to terms with the promise of being special.

Through May 20. Prices and times vary. Four County Players, 5256 Governor Barbour St., Barboursville. (540) 832-5355.