ARTS Pick: The Gina Clowes Project puts modern spin on the banjo

  • LEAVE A COMMENT
Well-known in the world of bluegrass, banjoist Gina Clowes’ modern approach reaches to crossover as she pushes mood and emotion through the frets, complemented by her thoughtfully constructed songwriting. Publicity photo Well-known in the world of bluegrass, banjoist Gina Clowes’ modern approach reaches to crossover as she pushes mood and emotion through the frets, complemented by her thoughtfully constructed songwriting. Publicity photo
Arts


5/09/18 at 2:23 PM

The solid accolades directed at The Gina Clowes Project are the result of the singer-songwriter’s years spent at competitions and gigging with other pros. Well-known in the world of bluegrass, banjoist Clowes’ modern approach reaches to crossover as she pushes mood and emotion through the frets, complemented by her thoughtfully constructed songwriting.

Friday, May 11. $13-15, 7pm. C’ville Coffee, 1301 Harris St. 817-2633.

Leave a Comment

Comment Policy