ARTS Pick: Gillian Welch

It took Gillian Welch eight years to release The Harrow & The Harvest. That wasn’t for lack of inspiration, but a stubborn streak of perfectionism that caused Welch to spend the better part of a decade honing down the album to the sparse, dark folk at its core. Hear the resulting classic Americana for yourself as Welch and her partner, David Rawlings, play the Grammy-nominated 2011 album live from front to back.

Sunday, July 30. $41, 8pm. Sprint Pavilion, 700 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 245-4910.