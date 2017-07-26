ARTS Pick: Gillian Welch

By
Mary Shea Valliant
|
What do cowboys, farmers and love triangles have in common with the United States of today? To Michelle Krisel, artistic director of Charlottesville Opera, the answer is a lot. That’s much of the reason why Krisel and Charlottesville Opera (formerly Ash Lawn Opera), chose Rodgers &
By
Kristofer Jenson
|
Bong Joon-ho is back once again with Okja, a parable that goes to stylistic extremes to make an existential argument, broadcasting the film’s central metaphor from the very first scene while being far more emotionally and politically trenchant than anticipated. Snowpiercer could have been a
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
In Company, 35-year-old Robert examines his commitment to bachelorhood through mishaps with married couples and temporary girlfriends. Stephen Sondheim originally targeted his music and lyrics to a 1970s audience, but (with George Furth) gave the libretto an update in the ’90s to keep with
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Josh Davis, the brain behind DJ Shadow, began making original electronic music in 1991, and grew into an influential collaborator in the hip-hop scene (he works with Nas, Danny Brown and Oscar-winning composer Steven Price on his latest EP, The Mountain Has Fallen). But two decades later his
By
Desire' Moses
|
In his essay titled “The Decay of Lying,” published in 1891, Oscar Wilde famously wrote that “life imitates art far more than art imitates life.” The Wild Reeds (in town on July 31) experienced this concept firsthand when they were filming the music video for “Only Songs,” the first single off
By
Elizabeth Derby
|
Every sunny morning during the summertime, I wake up and stare at the light-soaked leaves outside my window and feel a rush of joy. At a time when most of us could stand a bit of brightness, the sun showers us with one of the happiest forces on earth. Nature’s hot-weather celebration is the
By
Nick Rubin
|
Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie Lindsey Buckingham/Christine McVie (Warner) It’s not fair to criticize Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie for going adult contemporary, since that’s what Fleetwood Mac has been for 40 years. And this is basically Fleetwood Mac, with rhythm section Mick
By
Desire' Moses
|
For more than two decades, Spoon has forged a path that embodies consistency. Across nine studio albums, the Austin quartet has dabbled in mainstream success (think “I Turn My Camera On” from 2005’s Gimme Fiction), but lives comfortably in the hook-laden, meticulous ebbs and flows that have
By
Raennah Lorne
|
For Julio Agustin, an interest in the performing arts began with the piano classes he took in junior high school. “I was always musically inclined,” says the associate professor of musical theatre at James Madison University. He laughs when he remembers that he wanted to study either musical
By
Mary Shea Valliant
|
For singer-songwriter Caroline Spence, there’s no debate about where to find the best ice cream on the Downtown Mall. It’s at Chaps, and it’s the banana flavor. “It’s the only good banana ice cream in the entire world,” says Spence, who grew up in Charlottesville and used to open for touring
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Friends since junior high, Josh Carter and Sarah Barthel have made their pet project Phantogram into a monolith in the pop scene. But as the duo gains popularity, it holds fast to what made it unique in the first place, cranking out dark, synthy hits that are too dreamy to break into
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Five actors play 40 characters in Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery. The madcap comedy pays tribute to Arthur Conan Doyle’s The Hound of the Baskervilles and its notorious sleuth, pushing beyond the mansion murder mystery into a who’s who and whodunit farce. Through July 29.
By
Kristofer Jenson
|
The release of films in select theaters and on demand simultaneously may be good news for cinephiles in overlooked parts of the country, but the experience of watching a movie as intensely visual and stylistically unrelenting as The Bad Batch can’t help but be diminished as a result. Nothing is
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Describing themselves as “a band that plays super-cool music,” Heartmeat is the collective effort of musicians Frank Storey, Lilly Hartmetz and James Rios, who bring a variety of experience, from folk and jazz to alternative and funk. “All in all though, it’s the thrill of songwriting that
By
Desire' Moses
|
By
Erin O'Hare
|
Since its sold-out premiere in 1851, Rigoletto has been one of the most popular operas of all time. Verdi’s interwoven tragedy follows father and daughter through scandal and curse to a bitter ending. While the Charlottesville Opera sticks to a traditional production, the opera’s themes remain
By
Erin O'Hare
|
South Korean pianist Hyojung Huh and the international duo PianoFlautée bring their talents together for a fundraising showcase of classical music billed as Corners of the Earth. Huh is an accomplished performer with two Carnegie Hall credits to her name, and the members of the duo—flautist and
By
Erin O'Hare
|
Kasey Chambers has long been revered as one of Australia’s iconic roots-country performers, and her 2017 album Dragonfly shows why. Despite the fact that she’s been recording music since 1998, Chambers’ voice remains fresh and original, from sweet blues to sparkling jazz to twanging banjo. She
By
Jedd Ferris
|
“Things might get kind of weird in the background,” Pokey LaFarge says when he answers the phone for an interview in late June. He’s taken the call, despite being stuck on the highway in Ohio, trying to find a way to get to a gig in Cleveland, because his bright yellow tour bus is now […]
By
Erin O'Hare
|
Climbing into your mom’s minivan when you’d lied only slightly about your whereabouts for the evening, reeking of cigarettes and blaming it on your friends when it really was you who was smoking. Claiming you’d only been drinking Pepsi and then trying to figure out how to throw away the beer