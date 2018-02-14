ARTS Pick: Getting animated at film fest

A variety of techniques, budgets and effects come together at the 19th annual Animations Show of Shows. The festival traverses themes of societal trends and modern anxieties with 16 screenings including The Burden, a quirky stop-motion short about how being trapped in a routine life makes the apocalypse seem liberating, and Everything, “a simulation of reality where you can see the world from everything’s point of view,” narrated by Alan Watts.

Tuesday, February 20. $9, 7:30pm. Violet Crown Cinema, 200 W. Main St., Downtown Mall. 529-3000.