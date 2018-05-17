ARTS Pick: Get a Clue

The actors will appear to have left the screen when Charming Underclothes performance group takes on the movie Clue in a shadowcast. Dinner and drinks lead to a murder spree in the cinematic version of the popular board game, and the Reel to Real production company adds another dimension with actors in full costume, props, preshow games and audience interactions.

Friday, May 18. $5-10, 9pm. IX Art Park, 522 Second St. SE. 970-3260.

