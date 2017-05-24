ARTS Pick: In Full

That first hour on Friday after 5 o’clock is special. The window to the weekend opens up, a breeze of freedom summons—the boss is off your back, deadlines are met, the deal has closed—and it’s time to tilt a few back. Rock-solid cover band, a jukebox come to life, In Full is right there with you. Skip the slacker indie croons, and party up the pop chart from Kool and the Gang, Coldplay and Madonna to Maroon 5, Beyoncé and Bon Jovi. The Velvet People Collective opens.

Friday, May 26. Free, 5pm. Sprint Pavilion, 700 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 245-4920.