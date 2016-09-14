ARTS Pick: Frightened Rabbit

Sad songs say so much for Frightened Rabbit on Wednesday at the Jefferson. Publicity photo Sad songs say so much for Frightened Rabbit on Wednesday at the Jefferson. Publicity photo
9/14/16 at 7:00 AM

The name Frightened Rabbit is attributed to lead singer Scott Hutchinson’s shy nature as a child, but this is not exactly a band cowering in a corner. With cynically humorous titles and bracing, sonically voluminous pop, the group charges through on-your-sleeve heartache, family dysfunction and political observations. The highly anticipated new album Painting of a Panic Attack continues on the path of emotional honesty. “‘I Wish I Was Sober’ is not the first song I’ve written about being drunk, and ‘Break’ is not the first song I’ve written about being a fuck-up and wishing I wasn’t, but it turns out there are many ways of expressing that,” says Hutchison.

Wednesday, September 14, 7pm.$18-20. The Jefferson Theater, 110 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 245-4980.

