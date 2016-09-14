ARTS Pick: Frightened Rabbit

The name Frightened Rabbit is attributed to lead singer Scott Hutchinson’s shy nature as a child, but this is not exactly a band cowering in a corner. With cynically humorous titles and bracing, sonically voluminous pop, the group charges through on-your-sleeve heartache, family dysfunction and political observations. The highly anticipated new album Painting of a Panic Attack continues on the path of emotional honesty. “‘I Wish I Was Sober’ is not the first song I’ve written about being drunk, and ‘Break’ is not the first song I’ve written about being a fuck-up and wishing I wasn’t, but it turns out there are many ways of expressing that,” says Hutchison.

Wednesday, September 14, 7pm.$18-20. The Jefferson Theater, 110 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 245-4980.