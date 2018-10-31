Arts Pick: Frankenstein

Look alive: What better time to celebrate the 200th anniversary of Mary Shelley’s misunderstood monster than Halloween? Frankenstein received high-def attention in the filming of Danny Boyle’s adaptation at London’s National Theatre in 2011. In this electrifying resurrection, shown as part of the Live in HD series, Benedict Cumberbatch stars as the infamous doctor and Jonny Lee Miller as his deformed, childlike creation—one who has a bone to pick with his cruel community.

Wednesday 10/31 $11-15, 7pm. The Paramount Theater, 215 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 979-1333.