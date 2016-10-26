ARTS Pick: Frank Turner

While making his sixth album, Positive Songs for Negative People, British folk-punk rocker Frank Turner thought a lot about debut albums. A debut is a band’s introduction into the world, and Turner says he wanted to “try and make a record that had that young, exciting feel, full of piss and vinegar” that truly captures Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls’ raucous, rambunctious live performance. The aesthetic comes naturally to Turner, who can seemingly take on any topic (“Mittens”) and propel it into an anthem of perseverance.

