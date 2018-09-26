ARTS Pick: Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls

Acoustic-folk extraordinaire Frank Turner is an expert at traversing artistic and geographic borders. He was born in Bahrain before moving to England where he studied alongside classmate Prince William (and picked punk over posh traditionalism). Following the dissolution of his hardcore group Million Dead, Turner focused his energies on a singer-songwriter career. He attributes the genre hop to hearing Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska album, calling it a “big moment” that pointed his music in a different direction.

Monday, October 1. $27.50-30 , 7:30pm. The Jefferson Theater,