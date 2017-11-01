ARTS Pick: Floom

Maxx Katz won a SOUP grant in 2016 that became instrumental in launching her project Floom, leading indirectly to Sunday’s release of Multi-Voice of the Immensity, a 38-minute track of flute, doomy guitar and voices. “If a performer rings their heart like a bell, it starts ringing everyone else’s,” Katz told C-VILLE after the win. The support gave the avant-garde musician creative currency as well, and after spending a summer in Portland, Oregon, where she was inspired by the city’s metal and experimental music scene, the ripple effect finds us saying farewell to Floom at a show with special guests Gull and Little Graves.

Sunday, November 5. $7, 7pm. The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative, 209 Monticello Rd. 984-5669.