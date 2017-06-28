ARTS Pick: Fiddler’s Convention on Duck Mountain

6/28/17 at 7:00 AM

Southeastern Pennsylvania’s Orpheus Supertones mash up with Charlottesville’s Uncle Henry’s Favorites for a Fiddler’s Convention on Duck Mountain. The collective brings more than 50 years of experience to a showcase of fiddle, banjo, guitar and bass playing, blended with vocal harmonies, for a rousing evening steeped in tradition.

Friday, June 30. $15-18, 7:30pm. The Front Porch, 221 E. Water St. 806-7062.

