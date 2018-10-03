ARTS Pick: The Festy Experience

It’s not often that you can learn about mushroom cultivation, experiment with the didgeridoo, get an acupuncture treatment, and take a yoga class while the Hackensaw Boys, Gillian Welch, and Ricky Skaggs belt it out in the Blue Ridge Mountains. The Festy Experience is defined by three days of Americana music in a family-friendly, comfortable setting that offers curated food and drink along with wellness activities and creative conversations.

Friday, October 5 through Sunday, October 7. $46-146 , times vary. Infinity Downs Farm, 1550 Diggs Mountain Rd., Arrington.