ARTS Pick: Extraordinary Stan Lee

  • LEAVE A COMMENT
Stan Lee and friends. Photo by Kyle Nishioka Stan Lee and friends. Photo by Kyle Nishioka
Arts


8/16/17 at 7:00 AM

You might know Stan Lee from his countless cameos in blockbuster Marvel movies or from the familiar characters he created (Hulk, Thor, Iron Man, the X-Men and Spider-Man, to name a few). But you’ll really get to know the iconic comic book writer by watching Extraordinary: Stan Lee, a nostalgic look at his life, broadcast live from the Saban Theatre in Los Angeles and hosted by Chris Hardwick.

Tuesday, August 22. $10-12, 9pm. The Paramount Theater, 215 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 979-1333.

Leave a Comment

Comment Policy