ARTS Pick: Evening of Romance will keep you on your toes

The dreamy magic of romantic ballet melds with technical prowess in Charlottesville Ballet's Evening of Romance. Publicity photo
2/07/18 at 1:27 PM

The dreamy magic of romantic ballet melds with technical prowess in Charlottesville Ballet’s Evening of Romance. Performances include a tongue-in-cheek princess battle for the eye of Prince Charming, the dramatic pas de deux from Le Corsaire and an intriguing original work titled :dôgm: by Steven Melendez.

Friday, February 9 and Saturday February, 10. $15-21, times vary. CB Studio Theatre, 1885 Seminole Tr. 227-7592.

