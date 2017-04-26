ARTS Pick: Eugene Chadbourne

Unconventional is a word often found in descriptions of Eugene Chadbourne’s work, but it doesn’t begin to capture the far-out 63-year-old musician’s career. Wikipedia notes that his mastery of guitar, banjo, rake and plunger, and his immersion in free jazz, folk and experimental music led to collaborations with John Zorn, Fred Frith, Jello Biafra, Violent Femmes and Tony Trischka, among others. Many of Chadbourne’s album titles are rooted in cultural provocation such as Corpses of Foreign War, Country Music in the World of Islam Volume XV and Jesse Helms Busted With Pornography. Floom Choir and Jordan Perry open.

Saturday, April 29. $5-7, 7pm. The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative, 209 Monticello Rd. 984-5669.