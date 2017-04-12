ARTS Pick: Eric Owens

Arts


4/12/17 at 7:00 AM

One of the most respected talents in opera today, Eric Owens grew up playing and performing music in his Philadelphia home before studying voice as an undergraduate at Temple University. Owens made his mark by taking on new roles in contemporary work before he gained notice for various performances in Wagner’s Ring Cycle and was recently awarded Musical America’s 2017 Vocalist of the Year for American bass-baritone. Part of the Tom Tom Founders Festival.

Saturday, April 15. $29.75-74.75, 8pm. The Paramount Theater, 215 E. Main St. Downtown Mall. 979-1333.

