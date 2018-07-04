ARTS Pick: Emma, the beloved misguided matchmaker

Though Jane Austen originally wrote Emma as a novel, the story feels like it was made for the stage. This famously witty comedy of manners focuses on the title character and her frustrating but hilarious attempts to play matchmaker in

her friends’ lives, while romance for the hard-to-love Emma herself shows up in unexpected ways. Zoe Speas stars as the overconfident protagonist in this faithful adaptation of one of Austen’s greatest works.

Through December 1. $20-57, times vary. American Shakespeare Center, 10 S. Market St., Staunton. (540) 851-1733.