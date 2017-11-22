ARTS Pick: A Very Electric Christmas

Combining puppetry and dance with dazzling visual effects, Lightwire Theater’s A Very Electric Christmas takes the audience through a neon tale of family, friendship and hope. The production’s creative team designed sculptures and costumes using electroluminescent wire arrangements to tell the story of a young bird named Max, who is on the annual journey south with his family for the winter when he is blown off course and ends up at the North Pole, where a great adventure begins.

Saturday, November 25. $14.75, 11:30am and 6pm. The Paramount Theater, 215 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 979-1333.