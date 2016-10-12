ARTS Pick: ‘Electric Baby’

  • LEAVE A COMMENT
Courtesy of Live Arts Courtesy of Live Arts
Arts


10/12/16 at 7:45 AM

In Stefanie Zadravec’s Electric Baby, a mysterious moon floats over six characters who navigate through three stories that connect after a car accident. Cast members dig into the depths of sorrow, proffer folk remedies and search for peace throughout the dark comedy.

Through November 5. $20-25, times vary. Live Arts, 123 E. Water St. 977-4177. 

Leave a Comment

Comment Policy