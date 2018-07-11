ARTS Pick: Eilen Jewell easily shifts from jazz to folk

Eilen Jewell. Publicity photo
7/11/18 at 6:00 AM

Eilen Jewell’s music wouldn’t be out of place in a smoky nightclub, but it would sound just as natural in a barn full of slow-dancing Southerners. Her tunes have an interesting dichotomy that’s equal parts Billie Holiday and Loretta Lynn, shifting effortlessly from jazz to folk, often within the same track, and surprising listeners with unpredictable and fascinating trajectories.

Wednesday, July 11. $15, 8pm. The Southern Café and Music Hall, 103 S. First St. 977-5590.

