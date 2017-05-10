ARTS Pick: Dump

Former UVA Corner Parking Lot attendant James McNew’s solo side project Dump often features guest appearances by members of McNew’s main band, a Jersey outfit by the name of Yo La Tengo. Why bother with the offshoot? As a subplot to YLT, Dump is where we get an ear-peek into McNew’s contributed value, closer to the lo-fi sausage-making, lovingly crafted on his 4-track in the early days before smoothing things out in studio on his later blasts of catchy, fuzzy pop.

Saturday, May 13. $10-12, 9pm. The Southern Café and Music Hall, 103 S. First St. 977-5590.