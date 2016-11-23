Arts Pick: Dry Branch Fire Squad

11/23/16 at 7:00 AM

For more than 40 years, Ron Thomason’s intricately woven and hilarious stories have been at the heart of the old-time, Southern gospel and bluegrass songs of Dry Branch Fire Squad. The longtime Prism Coffeehouse favorite’s keen sense of humor and small-town country wisdom, combined with skilled musicianship, launches pointed—and sometimes scathing—observations of the hypocrisy of modern society.

Saturday, November 26. $16-18, 7pm. C’ville Coffee, 1301 Harris St. 296-1600.

