ARTS Pick: Dr. Dog does some musical soul-searching

  • LEAVE A COMMENT
Dr. Dog offers a new attitude at the Jefferson on Friday. Publicity photo Dr. Dog offers a new attitude at the Jefferson on Friday. Publicity photo
Arts


4/18/18 at 9:28 AM

Since its inception more than a decade ago, Dr. Dog has been paying it forward musically with nods of respect to ’60s-era sound, as defined by bands such as The Beach Boys and The Beatles. On its new album, Critical Equation (out on April 27), the Philly-based band promises a rekindled creativity and new musical adventures borne out of soul-searching.

Friday, April 20. $26-28, 7pm. The Jefferson Theater, 110 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 245-4980.

Leave a Comment

Comment Policy