ARTS Pick: Dinosoul experiments with indie sound

  • LEAVE A COMMENT
Arts


6/13/18 at 12:26 PM

Pittsburgh’s dark-pop quartet Dinosoul takes experimental-indie to the next level, mixing synth, reverb and delay-heavy guitar riffs with emotional vocals and health and wellness. Yes, that’s right. Band founder Donny Donovan is also a health, wellness and fitness coach, and Dinosoul offers a mission statement at its shows that asks “the universe to allow it to connect to the souls who need to be touched.”

Thursday, June 14. $5, 8pm. Twisted Branch Tea Bazaar, 414 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 293-9947.

Leave a Comment

Comment Policy