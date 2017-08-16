ARTS Pick: Dina Maccabee, Janel Leppin and Juliana Daugherty

Dina Maccabee leads a triple bill at the Tea Bazaar on Saturday. Photo by Karen Doolittle
Arts


8/16/17 at 7:00 AM

Improvisation on viola, atmospheric cello and lush acoustics fill a unique bill of songwriters: Touring veteran Dina Maccabee (violinist, violist and vocalist) loops depth, space and complexity into the songs from her new album, The World is in the Work. Cellist, vocalist and composer Janel Leppin applies extensive classical training to her diverse collaborations and solo work, with more than 25 studio albums to her credit. And Juliana Daugherty, a member of both Nettles and The Hill and Wood,  performs an alluring set of acoustic songs.

Saturday, August 19. $7, 9pm. All ages. Twisted Branch Tea Bazaar, 414 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 293-9947.

