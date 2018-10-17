ARTS Pick: Death Cab for Cutie

Begun as a side project in Washington state over two decades ago, Death Cab for Cutie broke through with relatable, brokenhearted odes on 2003’s Transatlanticism, an album that landed songs on “The O.C.” series soundtrack and ratcheted up the group’s indie rock caché. On tour for its ninth studio album, Thank You for Today, Ben Gibbard and company still deliver their distinct lyrical talent and instrumentals.
What’s so unusual about an American hip-hop duo that has shared stages with Kanye West, Aerosmith, and Tom Petty, and collaborated with Wu-Tang Clan, Wyclef Jean, and Alicia Keys? It’s that Kev Marcus plays the violin and Wil B. plays the viola. Performing as Black Violin, the pair defines the
The Wolves are a prickly pack of teenage girls—sharp, smooth at the edges, competitive, and biting. This locker-room drama unwinds around the routines of nine soccer players as they chat and stretch before their weekly games. Social cannibalism ensues when a new member of the team introduces
There’s a lot to discover about stand-up comedian Cliff Cash, a self-declared explorer and lover of the outdoors. On his Blue Ridge Parkway Comedy Tour, the North Carolinian travels 590 miles from Greenville, South Carolina, to Fairfax, Virginia, stopping at seven locations where he takes his
Strange lot: The Bridge fills with curiosities in new exhibition
On a sultry First Fridays evening in early October, The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative gallery glows gold beneath the dark, overcast sky. People flock to the warmly lit building to see the “Gallery of Curiosities.” Outside, near the door, there’s a small table draped with a white cloth and
Mission control: First Man’s storyline falls out of step
As Janet Armstrong, Claire Foy exclaims, “You’re just boys playing with balsa wood models!” to the NASA scientists preventing her from listening to the direct feed of husband Neil’s (Ryan Gosling) test flight. It’s a terrific dressing down of administrators more concerned with public relations
Back to life: Donna Lucey unearths the stories of history’s forgotten women
Local author Donna Lucey has made it her life’s work to research and write about “badass women.” Her stories often focus on spirited women born into conventional families, who defied expectations and social norms. But even in 2018, such stories can be a hard sell. Publishers tend to want to
With six releases and a reputation for hard-driving jams, string band Town Mountain covers broad musical territory, drawing in fans of bluegrass, country, classic rock and boogie-woogie. The group cites the Grateful Dead’s Jerry Garcia and lyricist Robert Hunter among its influences. Piece that
Vintage vibes abound with a stylish blend of ’80s pop, funk, and soul from debut artist Just Loud. His EP Episode I, which featured the single “Electrified,” racked up over 1.5 million streams on Spotify as the first step in his quest to bring back funk. He collaborated with Blondie’s Debbie
It’s 1183, and Queen Eleanor of Aquitaine is in prison for raising an army against her husband King Henry II—except during the holidays. Written in 1966, the comedic and dramatic play The Lion in Winter follows the Plantagenet family’s fight for the throne during the Christmas season. Directed
There’s probably not a movie that’s better suited for shadowcasting than The Rocky Horror Picture Show. The over-the-top musical about a haunted castle inhabited by “a sweet transvestite from Transsexual, Transylvania,” is a cult classic that has kept costume parties going year-round for many
Burning brightly: A Star is Born sizzles with emotion
A Star is Born is a movie about finally getting the chance to shine brightly, an appropriate theme for its two stars, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. Already celebrities in their own right, the pair seize the opportunity to explore new dimensions of their art and connect with audiences in fresh
Homegrown hero: Lucy Dacus on newfound fame and trusting the process
Lucy Dacus is as humble as they come. For starters, she recently secured an address in her hometown of Richmond. A move to a major arts hub like L.A. or NYC? Not on the radar. She exclusively speaks about her self-titled act using the plural pronoun “we,” naturally tugging her bandmates into
Travel guidance: Erika Howsare channels a late Victorian explorer for her new book
Author Erika Howsare first made acquaintance with Isabella Bird as an undergrad, while sifting through a reading assignment. Bird, a Victorian British traveler, had lived and written nearly a century and a half before Howsare sat studying; still, she felt akin to the historic figure, making
Breaking point: Approaching 50 years, Leonard Bernstein’s Mass remains relevant
“Half of the people are stoned / and the other half are waiting for the next election. / Half the people are drowned / and the other half are swimming in the wrong direction.” This quatrain may bring a contemporary alternative-rock song or spoken-word critique on the political climate to mind,
Reeling it in: The Virginia Film Festival announces its 2019 lineup
By Adriana Wells The Virginia Film Festival (VAFF) returns to Charlottesville this fall with a lengthy list of standout films and special guests for its 31st annual festival, to take place November 1 through 4. Highlights of the event will include a tribute to the late actor Orson Welles, led
New direction: Ragtime opens Live Arts’ season with real-life issues
By Leslie M. Scott-Jones Walking into the downstage theater at Live Arts, the sounds are familiar. Vocal warm-ups have begun, and musical director Kristen Baltes shouts from the balcony that this is “real life,” signaling to the actors to fill the space with their voices (not easy to do in that
Creating a buzz: Local artists are ready to collaborate at The Hive
What happens when two artists walk into a bar? Ask textile artist Tobiah Mundt and painter Kim Anderson and you’ll get the same answer: It’s an immediate connection. Both women relocated to Charlottesville with their families, Mundt from northern Virginia and Anderson from Nebraska, and sought
Stepping stone: Smallfoot offers kids a pathway to big ideas
If you’re going to shamelessly mine classic films for plots, there are worse choices than Planet of the Apes. And if the goal is to keep a child occupied for two hours, you can do worse than Smallfoot. It’s the ultimate synthesis of what makes kids’ movies good without resorting to the lowest
When your dad and his brother and most of his friends are musical legends, the pull of the stage is in your blood. Devon Allman answered the call with a punk band at age 13, and by the time he forged a relationship with his famous dad, Gregg, at 17, he was a skilled guitarist […]
It’s not often that you can learn about mushroom cultivation, experiment with the didgeridoo, get an acupuncture treatment, and take a yoga class while the Hackensaw Boys, Gillian Welch, and Ricky Skaggs belt it out in the Blue Ridge Mountains. The Festy Experience is defined by three days of