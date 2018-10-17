ARTS Pick: Death Cab for Cutie

Death Cab for Cutie plays The Sprint Pavilion Thursday, October 18. Photo by Eliot Lee Hazel
10/17/18 at 1:09 PM

Begun as a side project in Washington state over two decades ago, Death Cab  for Cutie broke through  with relatable, brokenhearted odes on 2003’s Transatlanticism, an album that landed songs  on “The O.C.” series soundtrack and ratcheted up the group’s indie rock caché. On tour for its ninth studio album, Thank You for Today, Ben Gibbard and company still deliver their distinct lyrical talent and instrumentals.

Thursday, 10/18. $49, 7pm. Sprint Pavilion, 700 E Main St., Downtown Mall. 245-4910.

