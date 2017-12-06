ARTS Pick: David Rawlings

  • LEAVE A COMMENT
David Rawlings brings a familiar band of musicians as he steps to the mic in support of his recent solo release, Poor David’s Almanack. Publicity photo David Rawlings brings a familiar band of musicians as he steps to the mic in support of his recent solo release, Poor David’s Almanack. Publicity photo
Arts


12/06/17 at 6:27 AM

When guitarist and singer-songwriter David Rawlings put together his third album, Poor David’s Almanack, he created a story written in the timeless language of American folk. Blending electric and acoustic guitar with twangy vocals, the album took shape in Nashville, where Rawlings was joined by fellow musicians Gillian Welch, Willie Watson, Paul Kowert and Brittany Haas. Pitchfork says the record shows us “the joy to be found in old songs, in old instruments, in old sounds, in old perspectives.”

Saturday, December 9. $33-37, 7:30pm. The Jefferson Theater, 110 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 245-4980.

Leave a Comment

Comment Policy