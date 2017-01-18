ARTS Pick: Daniel Szabo

Daniel Szabo performs with Robert Jospé and Pete Spaar at a Charlottesville Jazz Society event on Saturday. Publicity photo Daniel Szabo performs with Robert Jospé and Pete Spaar at a Charlottesville Jazz Society event on Saturday. Publicity photo
Arts


1/18/17 at 7:00 AM

Hungarian-born pianist Daniel Szabo trained at the Franz Liszt Academy of Music in Budapest before attending the New England Conservatory of Music. Currently a faculty member at UCLA’s Herb Alpert School of Music, Szabo focuses on film scoring, jazz composition and his own recordings, including his latest, A Song
From There. Robert Jospé joins the accomplished jazz musician on drums, and Pete Spaar plays bass.

Saturday, January 21. $5-12, 8pm. Thomas Jefferson Memorial Church-Unitarian Universalist, 717 Rugby Rd. cvillejazz.org.

