ARTS Pick: C’ville’s Freshman Class takes the mic

Last year’s Cville's Freshman Class winner, Zeus4K, won time in the studio with a local producer, and went on to perform at the Rugged Arts hip-hop showcase. Photo by Eze Amos Last year’s Cville’s Freshman Class winner, Zeus4K, won time in the studio with a local producer, and went on to perform at the Rugged Arts hip-hop showcase. Photo by Eze Amos
3/29/18 at 9:24 AM

First-timers get a chance on the mic and a warm welcome from host Remy St. Clair as the Nine Pillars Hip-Hop Cultural Fest invites local middle and high school students to show up at Cville’s Freshman Class for a chance to become Charlottesville’s next breakout hip-hop artist. Last year’s winner, Zeus4K, won time in the studio with a local producer, and went on to perform at the Rugged Arts hip-hop showcase.

Monday, April 4. Free, 5pm. Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, 233 Fourth St. 260-8720. 

