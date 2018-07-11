ARTS Pick: Cry-Baby: The Musical


Arts


7/11/18

Imagine Romeo and Juliet in an urban, 1950s setting. You’re probably thinking of West Side Story—now replace that play’s tragic elements with absurdist comedy the way only John Waters could write it, and you get Cry-Baby: The Musical, a stage adaptation of the Waters rom-com. Featuring the classic star-crossed lovers plot with some subversive twists, this production strives for authenticity as part of the Teen Theater Company—all performers are between the ages of 14 and 20.

Friday, July 13. $16-22, 7:30pm. Live Arts, 123 E. Water St. 977-4177.

