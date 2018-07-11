ARTS Pick: Cry-Baby: The Musical

Imagine Romeo and Juliet in an urban, 1950s setting. You’re probably thinking of West Side Story—now replace that play’s tragic elements with absurdist comedy the way only John Waters could write it, and you get Cry-Baby: The Musical, a stage adaptation of the Waters rom-com. Featuring the classic star-crossed lovers plot with some subversive twists, this production strives for authenticity as part of the Teen Theater Company—all performers are between the ages of 14 and 20.
ARTS Pick: Eilen Jewell easily shifts from jazz to folk
Eilen Jewell’s music wouldn’t be out of place in a smoky nightclub, but it would sound just as natural in a barn full of slow-dancing Southerners. Her tunes have an interesting dichotomy that’s equal parts Billie Holiday and Loretta Lynn, shifting effortlessly from jazz to folk, often within
LADAMA learns, educates and transforms
Hailing from parts of Brazil, Colombia, Venezuela, and the United States, the Latinas who make up LADAMA are passionate about music and its ability to transform lives across the globe. The four women in the group have had their own lives transformed by music after meeting through OneBeat, a
Heritage Theater’s Harvey preserves humor and heart
Who, exactly, is Harvey? Although it’s a central question of this play of the same name, the latest from 2018’s Heritage Theater Festival, perhaps a better one to ask is, Who is Elwood P. Dowd? According to his sister Veta, Elwood is her “biggest heartache.” He is also jobless, a notorious
Album reviews: Chromeo, Bebe Rexha, Dawes, Bodega and The Babe Rainbow
Chromeo Head Over Heels (Atlantic) Montreal’s gift to dancing frat bros returns with a phone book of guests, starting with DRAM, coming off like Biz Markie on “Must’ve Been” (as in “must’ve been high”). French Mon- tana and Stefflon Don follow up on “Don’t Sleep” and it’s clear Chromeo wants
ARTS Pick: Kurt Vile brings the futuristic folk
Listening to the music of Kurt Vile and the Violators is a lot like taking a trip without a clear destination in mind. The hazy-voiced lead singer has been compared to Neil Young, and for good reason—his meandering tracks have similar brands of folk and rock, and the lyrics cover themes of
ARTS Pick: Trey Anastasio Trio ready to jam out
If the Trey Anastasio Trio doesn’t ring a bell, Phish will connect the dots—and hopefully not just for the Ben & Jerry’s ice cream flavor named after the band. Anastasio is a founding member of the jam-rock dynamo, and solo he’s dabbled in nearly every field of music, from playing in
ARTS Pick: Emma, the beloved misguided matchmaker
Though Jane Austen originally wrote Emma as a novel, the story feels like it was made for the stage. This famously witty comedy of manners focuses on the title character and her frustrating but hilarious attempts to play matchmaker in her friends’ lives, while romance for the hard-to-love Emma
Les Yeux du Monde steers away from traditional media
On the second floor of Les Yeux du Monde, artist Russ Warren takes stock of his latest project. It’s a series of bulls drawn using livestock markers—paint sticks used to label cattle and farm animals. Gallery director Lyn Warren points out two piles of discarded chunks of the oil-based markers,
First Fridays: July 6
About a decade ago, Rich Tarbell sold a guitar to pay for his first camera. Frustrated with his own music, Tarbell decided instead to document local music on film. And while live concert photography is fun, it all starts to look the same after a while, says Tarbell, who likes the
Charlottesville Opera tells modern stories
Most of the time, when we talk about characters in books, in movies and plays, we talk about their arc—who the character is when the action begins and when it ends, and the curve followed in between. But opera singer Trevor Scheunemann knows it’s not always that simple. It’s especially not that
ARTS Pick: The Sea The Sea puts us at ease
The Sea The Sea. Saying its name out loud has the effect of an incantation or a lullaby, similar to the experience of listening to the group’s music. Vocalists Chuck E. Costa and Mira Stanley croon in unison on tracks of love, faith and common threads, while soft chords loop in the background
ARTS Pick: Soggy Po’ Boys bring the NOLA sound
The Soggy Po’ Boys are a lot more appetizing than they sound. The six-man band formed in New Hampshire, but its members are firmly rooted in the ways of NOLA jazz, from vintage outfits to the instruments themselves—among them a piano, two saxophones and a stand-up bass that looks straight out
ARTS Pick: Disco Risqué defies categories
Disco Risqué’s mission? “To take over the world one sweaty, borderline-psychotic-music lover at a time.” Their method? Creating and performing some of the most high-energy, hard-to-categorize music in Charlottesville. Imagine George Clinton on his angriest day, combined with Santana-esque riffs
ARTS Pick: Charlottesville Municipal Band gives summer concert
While strolling the Downtown Mall this summer, you may encounter an enormous bass drum with “FREE CONCERT TONIGHT” emblazoned across the head. This refers to the Charlottesville Municipal Band, a group whose performances are as impressive and larger-than-life as its advertisement. Now in its
Punk band The Landlords’ first album gets a slick reissue
In his early teens John Beers was “certain that punk rock sucked.” He’d seen the Ramones on television and thought all their songs sounded the same; and he thought Patti Smith singing, “Jesus died for somebody’s sins but not mine,” was “kind of scary.” Heavy metal was Beers’ thing. But a few
Jurassic’s Fallen Kingdom careens off beaten path
Why is it that sequels so bent on continuing stories and fleshing out backstories are much more confusing? It’s a curious thing that Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom places such a high premium on plot continuity with little regard for why anyone liked Jurassic Park in the first place. What began
ARTS Pick: Man About a Horse shows off their music
If bluegrass doesn’t typically grab your attention, Man About a Horse might be the band to change that. This five-piece from Philadelphia is on a mission to transform the folksy genre into dance music. Formed in 2014, the group employs mandolin, fiddle and banjo to create an up-tempo sound that
ARTS Pick: Brian Setzer rocks the Paramount
Boasting three Grammys, a 2006 performance at the White House and, maybe most impressively, an animated appearance on “The Simpsons,” Brian Setzer has enjoyed enormous success. He’s been making music since the early ’80s, around which time he combined rockabilly and swing into something bold,
ARTS Pick: Twins with Twang
It’s not a typo—The Brother Brothers are named that for a reason. Adam and David Moss are identical twins with a shared love of country and folk music, and it shows in the tunes the duo creates and performs. After pursuing individual music careers, the brothers came together in 2016 to tour as
Album reviews: Golden Dawn Arkestra, Juliana Daugherty, Nicola Conte & Spiritual Galaxy, Wooden Shjips, Mary Lattimore, Tierra Whack
Golden Dawn Arkestra Children of the Sun (Nine Mile) While borrowing Sun Ra’s band name and giving songs titles like “Ra Horahkty” and “Wings of Ra,” Golden Dawn Arkestra comes from a planet that’s as much spy rock as cosmic jazz. Despite some vintage keyboards and occasional attempts at