ARTS Pick: The Crucible

Four County Players puts on Arthur Miller's award-winning play, The Crucible.
10/11/17 at 7:00 AM

No one escapes suspicion in The Crucible when paranoia fuels charges of witchcraft, and Massachusetts Bay Colony citizens are pressured into false confessions. Arthur Miller’s award-winning play merges societal paranoia and the history of the Salem witch trials that began in 1692 and resulted in the execution of 20 people.

Through October 29. $15, times vary. Four County Players, 5256 Governor Barbour St., Barboursville. (540) 832-5355.

