ARTS Pick: The Crucible

By
C-VILLE Writers
|
The laughs arrive via I-64 as Liz Carrnage hosts her funny mates from RVA for a night of clean comedy that’s adult in nature, but not explicit. The former Charlottesville resident returns with a lineup that includes Keith Marcell, Brandon Beswick, Richard Woody and Paige Campbell. Thursday,
By
Mary Shea Valliant
|
While playing a 30-minute set at Lockn’ in 2014, Erin & The Wildfire guitarist Ryan Lipps broke a string on every guitar he brought, so to cover the lag in the “squeeze-in-as-much-you-can-set,” drummer Nick Quillen told a long, drawn-out joke. “It wasn’t exactly the best thing we’ve ever
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
There’s no disputing that digital music and online platforms have radically changed how we listen to and discover music. The DIY scene has aced this technological inroad, benefiting from the access and control it gives to up-and-coming artists. Today’s unsigned musicians release their own
By
Raennah Lorne
|
This week Live Arts opens its season by inviting the public into an intimate theater in the round to observe the interior lives of family and friends in Edward Albee’s 1967 Pulitzer Prize-winning drama, A Delicate Balance. Director Fran Smith says it is an eloquent work that “centers around
By
Raennah Lorne
|
For most of her life, Sharon Harrigan has been haunted by questions surrounding her father’s death: He died in Michigan when she was 7, and the exact cause was shrouded in a fog. Her debut memoir, Playing with Dynamite, is about finding the courage to ask questions, to question her own memory
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Michael McGee stars in Conor McPherson’s St. Nicholas, a one-man show about a jaded theater critic who’s obsession with an actress leads him into the cold, soulless world of vampires who challenge his selfish ways. The Los Angeles Times says McGee, who initally performed the play on the West
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Known for a smile as disarming as his talent, Italian flatpicker Beppe Gambetta plays acoustic arrangements in four languages—English, German, Italian and the provincial dialect of Genovese—on his 13th release, Short Stories. In his original compositions, the guitarist makes his affection for
By
Erin O'Hare
|
When Georgia Webb draws, she tends to draw things that are close to her—her mother, Ali, her grandpa Jim or her friend Sidney. She draws her favorite cartoon characters, iconic items like Spam cans, and often reinterprets famous paintings, such as Vermeer’s “Girl with a Pearl Earring,” in her
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Two heads are better than one…but how about eight? The award-winning, record-smashing Zac Brown Band proves that strength does come in numbers. Blending rock energy with country style, the group is tearing through the U.S. on the Welcome Home tour, following the release of its latest
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Inspired, versatile and entirely unique: These are among the words that have been used to describe the Boston-based act Della Mae. Steeped with timeless lyrics and rootsy influences, the multi-instrumental group creates original music that draws on both traditional and avant-garde styles. With
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
On a fall day in 1817, Thomas Jefferson, James Monroe and James Madison met in a field to place a cornerstone on land that is now University of Virginia’s Lawn. Two hundred years later to the day, Hamilton’s Leslie Odom Jr. and R&B singer Andra Day will perform, along with more than 900
By
Anita Overcash
|
Singer-songwriter Joan Shelley describes her latest self-titled album as being like an oil painting with minimal brush strokes. “I think of it as doing the most with the least,” says Shelley. “It’s trying to do something subtly, but by being able to see the gestures. I don’t like to overwork
By
Kristofer Jenson
|
Directing team Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris continue their streak of slyly subversive, yet totally engaging, films with Battle of the Sexes, an insightful, exciting and unexpectedly hilarious recounting of the famous 1973 tennis match between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs. Like all
By
Raennah Lorne
|
Kathryn Erskine has lived in the Netherlands, Israel, South Africa, Scotland and Newfoundland, but she has called Charlottesville home for the last 14 years. This month marks the release of Erskine’s first picture book, Mama Africa! How Miriam Makeba Spread Hope with Her Song, and her sixth
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
"They told Tom Petty that his first solo album wasn’t commercial enough. It had f**king “Free Fallin’" on it." Drive-by Truckers' Patterson Hood lists the first 10 things that come to mind in no particular order.
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
COIN makes the kind of sweet indie pop perfect for blasting on Indian summer drives with the car windows rolled down. This energy translates to the stage, where lead singer Chase Lawrence spends performances whipping his hair, jumping off amps and hyping up the crowd until it’s having as good a
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Whether you believe in magic or not, you’ll be left wide-eyed with wonder listening to Son Little’s second full-length album, New Magic. In his quest to find where musical ideas originate, this Philadelphia-born songwriting sorcerer made a name for himself weaving together American music
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
There are no barriers when it comes to Canadian-born songwriter Colter Wall. Despite starting his career two years ago, Wall has been filling the boots of legends such as Johnny Cash and Hank Williams, and using them to achieve great heights. Gritty storytelling alongside folk-bluegrass guitar
By
Erin O'Hare
|
Arnie Popkin says that people look at him funny when he tells them his ideas on playing piano. “I think you play 90 percent with your brain and 10 percent with your fingers,” says Popkin, who’s been playing piano for more than 75 years. True, he has a pianist’s long, slender digits—and people
By
Kristofer Jenson
|
It’s unfortunate that Stronger is being seen by some as “the other Boston Marathon bombing movie” after the release of Patriots Day earlier this year. The comparison shouldn’t even be made, but just in case there are people who might not see Stronger due to the association, let’s debunk and