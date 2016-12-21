ARTS Pick: The Country Christmas Show

Gather around the Christmas tree (or plastic Santa Claus) with some of Charlottesville’s favorite singer-songwriters during The Country Christmas Show, hosted by songstress Sarah White. Decked out in party dresses as The (All New) Acorn Sisters, White and Siân Richards perform a set of down-home tunes, with appearances by Luke Wilson, Carleigh Nesbit, Jim Waive and The Ample Family Band with Ian Gilliam for a gently rockin’, oh-so-cozy night.

Thursday, December 22. $12-15, 8pm. The Southern Café and Music Hall, 103 First St. S. 977-5590.