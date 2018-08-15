ARTS Pick: Cory Wong

Indie group Vulfpeck might be known for its sultry vocals, but backing that falsetto are the crazy, unpredictable riffs of Cory Wong. To better showcase his guitar skills, Wong is on a solo tour that combines his serious musical skills with his unique, off-the-wall comedy. Many of the tracks are likely to be instrumental, but the way Wong makes his guitar sing, words won’t matter.

Wednesday 8/15. $15-20, 8:30pm. The Southern Café and Music Hall, 103 S. First St. 977-5590.