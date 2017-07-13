ARTS Pick: Corners of the Earth

South Korean pianist Hyojung Huh and the international duo PianoFlautée bring their talents together for a fundraising showcase of classical music billed as Corners of the Earth. Huh is an accomplished performer with two Carnegie Hall credits to her name, and the members of the duo—flautist and hometown prodigy Chelsea Meynig, who channels history and storytelling in her playing, and Australian pianist Siang Ching Ngu, known for her sensitivity and balance of power in collaborations—complement the lineup with equally impressive global performances.

Saturday, July 15. $25,7pm. PVCC, V. Earl Dickinson Main Stage, 501 College Dr. https://cornersoftheearth.eventbrite.com.