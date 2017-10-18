ARTS Pick: The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)

Three actors, 37 plays and an hour and a half to perform The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged). Andy Davis, Jack Rakes and Kendall Stewart rip through plots and costumes at a blistering pace, navigating shortcuts with tactics such as turning Othello into a rap and replacing the comedies with an improv Mad Libs session, while frequently breaking the fourth wall to include the audience in their endeavor to complete the performance in time.

Through October 28. $10-15, times vary. Gorilla Theater 1717 Allied Ln., Ste. B. gorillatheaterproductions.com.