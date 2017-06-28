ARTS Pick: Comedy Marathon

We all know an undiscovered comedian, the life of the party, the one you encourage to try stand-up someday. Bent Theatre offers these laugh-riots a chance to step into the spotlight at its first Comedy Marathon, featuring 18 hours of shows, classes, workshops, jams, open mics, talkbacks, stand-up comedy and more, presented by “very funny friends from all over.” Admission price allows you to come and go as you please all day—and that’s good for costume changes and helium breaks.
New ‘Transformers’ flies apart on reckless plot
Homo sapiens as a species have survived this long partially due to mechanisms in our brain that evoke an instinctive response to stimuli when there is not enough time for a full intellectual analysis. For example, we notice and react to sounds or rustling bushes with curiosity and heightened
UVA’s first hip-hop professor contemplates the work ahead
When A.D. Carson was in fourth grade at Durfee Elementary School in Decatur, Illinois, his teacher asked the class to write a paragraph about a picture hanging on the wall. The picture was of children playing, and Carson asked his teacher if he could make his paragraph rhyme. She
ARTS Pick: Woody Guthrie’s American Song
Every folk and Americana musician (and even many rockers) stands on the shoulders of Woody Guthrie. Born of Depression-era hardship, his music came in the form of ballads (“California Stars”), political commentary (“All You Fascists”) and children’s songs (“This Land Is Your Land”). Woody
ARTS Pick: Fiddler’s Convention on Duck Mountain
Southeastern Pennsylvania’s Orpheus Supertones mash up with Charlottesville’s Uncle Henry’s Favorites for a Fiddler’s Convention on Duck Mountain. The collective brings more than 50 years of experience to a showcase of fiddle, banjo, guitar and bass playing, blended with vocal harmonies, for a
In with a bang: Local Independence Day events
If you’re staying in town for the extra- long July 4 weekend, you won’t be able to wave a sparkler without hitting a parade, concert or fireworks display. Here’s a list of some our favorite Independence Day happenings. June 30-July 3 July 4th Jubilee: The United States is having a birthday, and
Album reviews: Dan Auerbach, Crescent, St. Etienne and Phoenix
Dan Auerbach Waiting on a Song (Nonesuch) Gotta confess, The Black Keys always felt like a put-on, but Keys guitarist Dan Auerbach is starting to win me over. Last year he produced The Pretenders’ Alone, which was a pleasant surprise, and it’s possible that Auerbach’s other production gigs (Dr.
Ayanna Dookie has something funny to say
Ayanna Dookie got her start in comedy by talking shit in the Black Engineers Society student lounge at the University of Maryland. She’d sit around at lunch, telling jokes and poking fun at fellow students who found her so entertaining they’d come to the lounge, sometimes bringing friends from
ARTS Pick: Lovefest
Forty bands. Two stages. 23 hours of music. Lovefest is a response through art to the civil rights struggles shaking the community. From early-morning meditation to midday belly dancing to late-night gypsy punk, the festival offers a weekend of immersion in the love and passion of local
ARTS Pick: Electric Kif
A Mexican bass player, a French guitarist, a keyboardist from Philadelphia and a drummer from Miami walk into a bar—and take the stage. Hopefully you’re in the audience to witness the cool vibes and easy grooves of Electric Kif’s blend of funk, soul and jazz. Originally hailing from Florida,
Sarah White reaches new heights with High Flyer
It’s a warm June afternoon in Richmond, and Sarah White relaxes onto a wooden bench underneath a verdant tree in the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts garden. A slow breeze rustles garden life and pushes lethargic cotton candy clouds through the cerulean sky. “Isn’t she amazing?,” White asks,
BeCville announces community art project winners
BeCville, a community arts project centered on the city’s Strategic Investment Area (the intersection of Ridge Street, Belmont and Fifeville), has been more than a year in the making, led by Matt Slaats, executive director of PauseLab. Slaat’s premise for BeCville, funded by an NEA Our Town
ARTS Pick: Black Maria Film Festival
Short films pack a long-lasting punch at the Black Maria Film Festival, where a five-minute movie can leave you pondering for days. Returning for its 36th year, the festival showcases a dynamic selection of international filmmakers, including Richmond’s Ying-Fang Shen with In The Waves, which
ARTS Pick: Nora Jane Struthers
There’s a valuable lesson to learn from the music of Nora Jane Struthers—and it’s that showing vulnerability takes a gritty kind of personal strength. Struthers wears her heart on her sleeve on her most recent album, Wake, which is powered by her signature bluegrass-tinged rock, and tells a
ARTS Pick: Sheryl Crow
You already know that Sheryl Crow is the voice behind a long list of top-40 songs, from “Soak Up the Sun” to “Everyday is a Winding Road.” But did you know she is also an outspoken supporter of a number of charities, from the Children’s Defense Fund and AIDS research to the Special Olympics and
ARTS Pick: Playdate
Are you alone? Are you searching? Do you have visions? Have you been receiving their messages? These are the questions posed in the bio of Asheville, North Carolina’s Playdate, a band that credits a distressed mental state for its inception. The duo joins heartfelt, modern synth-pop outfit
Fan favorites: Six Virginia bands battle in Rockn’ to Lockn’ final round
During his first year at UVA, Louis Smith felt homesick. He missed his hometown, Virginia Beach, and places like Kendall Street, a beach access road where Smith and friends lit bonfires and watched fireworks. Fast forward five years, and Smith, still in Charlottesville, feels right at home.
ARTS Pick: Trees on Fire
When rock band Trees on Fire went on hiatus a few years ago, not only did the local scene lose a source of rhythmic, groove-driven innovation, but a passionate voice in the fight for protecting the environment was disbanded. The group is reuniting to head up a new family-friendly music festival
A mile in their shoes: Experience the Underground Railroad through photographs
“My fascination with the Underground Railroad began in elementary school,” says photographer Jeanine Michna-Bales in an email. “It was part of our school curriculum and I remember just being amazed that people had to go through this long journey in order to be free.” Michna-Bales, now
‘Drugsong’ crosses new thresholds in stage performance
A mysterious woman named Iz arrives at a sanatorium-cum-medical spa, completely mute. She’s brought in by her husband who explains that one night, while putting their son down to sleep, Iz stopped singing mid-lullaby and hasn’t uttered a word since. Everyone at the sanatorium/spa finds Iz—and
Album reviews: Justin Townes Earle, Lil Yachty, Woods, Kevin Morby and Blondie
Justin Townes Earle Kids in the Street (New West) Being Steve Earle’s son and Townes Van Zandt’s namesake unfairly provokes expectations of preternatural songwriting gifts. Happily, on Kids in the Street, oft-troubled Justin Townes Earle lives up to his lineage. It kicks off with the Stones-y