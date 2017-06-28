ARTS Pick: Comedy Marathon

We all know an undiscovered comedian, the life of the party, the one you encourage to try stand-up someday. Bent Theatre offers these laugh-riots a chance to step into the spotlight at its first Comedy Marathon, featuring 18 hours of shows, classes, workshops, jams, open mics, talkbacks, stand-up comedy and more, presented by “very funny friends from all over.” Admission price allows you to come and go as you please all day—and that’s good for costume changes and helium breaks.

Saturday, July 1. $20, 8am. Gorilla Theater, 1717 Allied St., Ste. B. gorillatheaterproductions.com.