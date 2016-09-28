ARTS Pick: The Comedy of Errors

Sorcery, magic and family feuds combine in The Comedy of Errors, one of 18 plays that entered the theatrical world when friends of William Shakespeare released First Folio in 1623, seven years after the Bard’s death. The tribute production coincides with the First Folio exhibit at the Albert and Shirley Small Special Collections Library on UVA Grounds, and is filled with surprises, including its 1970s semi-modern setting.

Through October 9. $8-14, times vary. Culbreth Theatre, 109 Culbreth Rd. 924-3376.