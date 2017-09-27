ARTS Pick: Colter Wall

There are no barriers when it comes to Canadian-born songwriter Colter Wall. Despite starting his career two years ago, Wall has been filling the boots of legends such as Johnny Cash and Hank Williams, and using them to achieve great heights. Gritty storytelling alongside folk-bluegrass guitar and banjo power his debut, self-titled album, which he is touring on from coast

to coast while adding to an already hearty repertoire of memorable performances.

Friday, September 29. $12.50-125, 4:40pm. Devils Backbone Hoopla Festival, 200 Mosbys Run, Roseland. (540) 602-6018.