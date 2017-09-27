ARTS Pick: COIN

By
Nick Rubin
|
Gyða Valtýsdottir Epicycle (figureight) A veteran of Iceland’s experimental Múm as well as the St. Petersburg Conservatory, multi-instrumentalist Gyða Valtýsdottir delivers an absorbing hybrid of those two worlds on Epicycle. The instrumentation hews to the traditional, but the sensibility and
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Whether you believe in magic or not, you’ll be left wide-eyed with wonder listening to Son Little’s second full-length album, New Magic. In his quest to find where musical ideas originate, this Philadelphia-born songwriting sorcerer made a name for himself weaving together American music
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
There are no barriers when it comes to Canadian-born songwriter Colter Wall. Despite starting his career two years ago, Wall has been filling the boots of legends such as Johnny Cash and Hank Williams, and using them to achieve great heights. Gritty storytelling alongside folk-bluegrass guitar
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
In 2012, five members of the performance protest troupe Pussy Riot made a surprise appearance inside Moscow’s Cathedral of Christ the Savior, where the group launched into what is now deemed the “punk prayer,” and took the Lord and Vladimir Putin’s names in vain. Putin was outraged, and
By
Kristofer Jenson
|
It’s unfortunate that Stronger is being seen by some as “the other Boston Marathon bombing movie” after the release of Patriots Day earlier this year. The comparison shouldn’t even be made, but just in case there are people who might not see Stronger due to the association, let’s debunk and
By
Raennah Lorne
|
This week two different organizations are bringing together people from various backgrounds to look at our community through a creative lens. One event will take place in a moonlit warehouse while the other will be on the sunlit Rivanna River. Here’s what they’re all about. Idea Factory 1740
By
Erin O'Hare
|
Last April, J.R. Brown stepped onto the wooden stage at the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center and looked out at the small-ish audience that had gathered in the auditorium. With the house lights on, he could see everyone’s faces. All of their eyes—and ears—were on him. He was
By
Lisa Provence
|
In the wake of the August 11-12 events, the 30th Virginia Film Festival harkens back to its earlier days when it had a theme every year. This year, it’s morphed into a sub-theme of “race in America” in partnership with Montpelier, according to festival director Jody Kielbasa.
By
Kristofer Jenson
|
Could there possibly be anything more boring than a supposed spy thriller where the main character wins all the time and is immediately right with every hunch? That’s the experience of watching American Assassin’s Mitch Rapp (Dylan O’Brien), a character who is devoid of real personality so he
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Three become one in the Swedish folk band Väsen, an acoustic trio now in its 27th year of touring. The veteran group, made up of Roger Tallroth on 12-string guitar, violist Mikael Marin and Olov Johansson, a prominent nyckelharpa (a “keyed fiddle”) player, is deeply rooted in the aged
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Various techniques lend texture and drama to the works in the Hypnagogia Film Collective. Contributions by artists Angus Carter, Edmond Marchetti and Larry Simon, along with guest filmmakers, are “unified through the collective’s devotion to innovation and transcending concepts of what
By
Erin O'Hare
|
Eli Cook picked up the guitar one fortuitous summer when his older brother went to baseball camp. Cook’s brother had been taking lessons and left an electric guitar—which actually belonged to their older sister—behind in Nelson County. “It seemed cool,” says Cook of the idea of playing guitar.
By
Elizabeth Derby
|
Even though she lives in the nation’s capital now, Lisa Parker Hyatt can’t leave Miami behind. “I spent most of my life in Miami,” explains the artist, whose richly colored paintings are included in collections at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, the archives of the National Museum of
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Called “the young American string quartet of the moment” by the New Yorker, the Dover Quartet will perform a benefit concert in support of those affected by the August 12 hate rally, with proceeds going to the Heal Charlottesville Fund. Starting out in 2008, the group has rocketed
By
Nick Rubin
|
Judy Dyble/Andy Lewis Summer Dancing (Acid Jazz) Summer Dancing is a triumphant turn for an undersung figure of seminal British psych-folk. Judy Dyble preceded Sandy Denny in Fairport Convention before working with Robert Fripp in his pre-King Crimson days—her range and tone are similar to
By
Elizabeth Derby
|
After 17 years with McGuffey Art Center, artist and filmmaker Russell Richards is moving on. Blame it on the windows. “The city renovated McGuffey and fixed the windows, so we had to be out for a certain period of time,” he says. “I couldn’t access my studio for a while, so I used that as […]
By
Elizabeth Derby
|
Following last month’s local violence by neo-Nazis, white supremacists and other hate groups, many people are speaking and acting out against racism for the first time. But becoming an effective activist and ally to people of color requires humility, curiosity and ongoing education—which is why
By
Erin O'Hare
|
Lights go up on the wood-paneled stage in the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center auditorium to reveal the inside of a jitney cab station in Pittsburgh. It’s early fall 1977 and the Hill District, a group of neighborhoods that have long been the cultural center of black life in
By
Mary Shea Valliant
|
When Erin Lunsford is on the road with her band, Erin & the Wildfire, she’s often overlooked. Because she’s a woman, Lunsford says, many assume she’s a groupie—even though she’s the band’s lead vocalist and it’s her name on the bill. Though it’s initially difficult for her to pick just one,
By
Erin O'Hare
|
From jazz at Miller’s to indie rock at the Southern and big names pulling up to the Pavilion, Charlottesville’s music scene is undoubtedly vibrant. And while it’s true that we have a treasure trove of bands—both local and touring—there’s more to Charlottesville music than songwriters. We have