ARTS Pick: COIN

COIN makes the kind of sweet indie pop perfect for blasting on Indian summer drives with the car windows rolled down. This energy translates to the stage, where lead singer Chase Lawrence spends performances whipping his hair, jumping off amps and hyping up the crowd until it’s having as good a time as he is. The band is touring its second album, How Will You Know If You Never Try, in the wake of mainstream success with the single “Talk Too Much.”

Wednesday, September 27. $15-17, 8:30pm. The Jefferson Theater, 110 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 245-4980.