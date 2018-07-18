ARTS Pick: The Cocoanuts

One of the earliest Marx Brothers comedies, The Cocoanuts finds the farcical siblings at their wackiest. Groucho runs the eponymous seedy hotel in Florida, but in reality spends most of his time trying to sell questionable land to unwitting tourists. As with most of the troupe’s wacky tales, the plot is less important than the verbal and physical gags, which abound in every scene of this production directed by Frank Ferrante, who also stars as Groucho.

Through July 29. $15-35, times vary. Culbreth Theatre, 109 Culbreth Rd. 924-3376.