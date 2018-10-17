ARTS Pick: Cliff Cash

  • LEAVE A COMMENT
ARTS Pick: Cliff Cash
Arts


10/17/18 at 10:26 AM

There’s a lot to discover about stand-up comedian Cliff Cash, a self-declared explorer and lover of the outdoors. On his Blue Ridge Parkway Comedy Tour, the North Carolinian travels 590 miles from Greenville, South Carolina, to Fairfax, Virginia, stopping at seven locations where he takes his audience on an intense, emotional journey through topics of death, loss, divorce, racism, homophobia, and war—all while keeping the laughter afloat.

Friday 10/19. $5-10, 10pm. The Southern Café and Music Hall, 103 S. First St. 977-5590.

Leave a Comment

Comment Policy