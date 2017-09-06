ARTS Pick: Classical Guitar Competition

By
Raennah Lorne
|
When Elizabeth Meade Howard’s father died at age 90, she found herself adrift without a beacon. Not only had she lost her parent, she’d lost her model for aging well. An award-winning journalist, she began to interview friends, neighbors and professionals she admired—some of them
By
Erin O'Hare
|
Rob Richmond grew up reading comic books, playing card games and listening to music—all three activities afforded him the opportunity to explore. Sometimes, he’d discover that there was more to explore—like more comic books, television shows, movies, etc.—and the excitement he felt over
By
Nick Rubin
|
Downtown Boys Cost of Living (Sub Pop) “A Wall,” the opening track on Cost of Living, winds up like it could be a punk Springsteen cover—then vocalist Victoria Ruiz bursts through with the righteous, insistent bellow of Dog Faced Hermans’ Marion Coutts or holy Poly Styrene. Downtown Boys calls
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Annie Gould Gallery 121 S. Main St., Gordonsville. An exhibition of work from 12-plus regional and out-of-state artists. FF The Bridge PAI 2019 Monticello Rd. “Domestic Alchemy,” in which artists Amanda Wagstaff, Chicho Lorenzo and Will Mullany find creative potential in familiar household
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
With Greg Kennedy, juggling is more than a talent—it’s a spectacular feat of modern engineering. Watch him juggle wickedly angled geometric props in Spherus, the coolest circus you’ve ever seen. The show also features aerial dancers Rachel Lancaster and Christine Morano, soaring through the air
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
There are few groups better suited for a night of local jams than rock and jazz fusion band The ATM Unit. The cast of musicians—Michael Taylor on drums, Mark Miller on vocals and guitar and bass virtuoso Dane Alderson on bass—is enough to blow the roof off, but the group grows mightier with the
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
No college experience is complete without a viewing of the food fight in National Lampoon’s Animal House, which made John Belushi a comedy film star. The 1978 classic pits the brothers of Delta Tau Chi, “the worst house on campus,” against the vengeful, confounded Dean Wormer, while freshmen
By
Erin O'Hare
|
Adult identical twins Pip and Twig live an insular, codependent existence. Wearing identical pajamas, they wake in their shared bed at the same time every morning and eat identical breakfasts before going about their daily childlike, tandem routine, clothed in identical dress-and-sweater
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Local bluesman Eli Cook takes everything he learned from performing at church revivals and channels it into his long-awaited new album, High-Dollar Gospel. The singer-songwriter’s unique merging of his own Appalachian folk history with ferocious rock riffs has earned him accolades since he came
By
Desire' Moses
|
Warren Haynes is one of the most prolific guitarists and songwriters of our time. After joining The Allman Brothers Band in 1989 at the request of Dickey Betts, Haynes formed Gov’t Mule with bassist Allen Woody and drummer Matt Abts as a side project in 1994. Over 20 years later, Mule is an
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Blues legend Buddy Guy released his debut album, I Left My Blues in San Francisco, in 1967. Seven Grammys, 23 blues music awards and a National Medal of the Arts later, the 81-year-old icon is as electric as ever, with his wild, fearless guitar licks and a fall tour spanning the U.S. Wednesday,
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
They say laughter and music are good for the soul, and that makes an evening with comedian Tony Woods and a performance by soulful R&B artist Richelle Claiborne doubly blessed. Woods is a stand-up comedy veteran who kicked off his career as an original member of Russell Simmons’ “Def Comedy
By
Desire' Moses
|
Ann Wilson has been pushing boundaries since the release of Heart’s debut album, Dreamboat Annie, in 1976. Wilson joined the band in the early ’70s at the age of 22, and her younger sister, Nancy, soon followed suit. Between Nancy’s guitar virtuosity and Wilson’s killer vocals, the two changed
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Remy St. Clair hosts Rugged Arts: Back to School Jam, with DJ Double U on the ones and the twos, at the regular hip-hop series that encourages artists to push themselves and put on entertaining, positive shows. The bill is stacked with up-and-coming local artists, including Waasi, Ade &
By
Anita Overcash
|
Like many creatives, psychedelic indie rock songstress Nicole Atkins had to hit rock bottom to rise to a reawakened level of musicianship. Not only did she move from her longtime home along the Jersey Shore to Nashville, Tennessee, but she faced writer’s block, alcoholism and she literally fell
By
Raennah Lorne
|
On August 12, when hundreds of white supremacists gathered here for the Unite the Right rally, ostensibly to protest the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue, our city suffered terrible loss. Just a few blocks away from the destruction, Black Lives Matter held an Art in Action event at Champion
By
Kristofer Jenson
|
Not a single aspect of Wind River is easy to endure, but every shot, frame, line of dialogue, standoff and underlying theme is indispensable. The film turns every convention on its head in a plot involving a murder on a Native American reservation—the investigation is not depicted as a mystery,
By
Jedd Ferris
|
At 77, Grateful Dead bassist Phil Lesh is mostly done touring, but that doesn’t mean he’s done playing music. Besides some semi-regular gigs in and around New York City, Lesh can mostly be found these days on stage at Terrapin Crossroads, the Dead-themed club he opened in 2012 near his home in
By
Desire' Moses
|
The old adage “history doesn’t repeat itself, but it often rhymes” rings particularly true in 2017. You don’t have to search hard to find parallels between the current sociopolitical landscape and the one that served as a catalyst for the counterculture movement of the 1960s. This observation
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
You might know Stan Lee from his countless cameos in blockbuster Marvel movies or from the familiar characters he created (Hulk, Thor, Iron Man, the X-Men and Spider-Man, to name a few). But you’ll really get to know the iconic comic book writer by watching Extraordinary: Stan Lee, a nostalgic