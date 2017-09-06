ARTS Pick: Classical Guitar Competition

Bring up chart-topping classical guitar compositions and someone’s sure to mention the 1968 hit “Classical Gas” by Mason Douglas Williams. The song sold more than 1 million copies and won three Grammy Awards, which should come as no surprise to the performers and contestants at the Classical Guitar Competition—they’ve been studying the sophisticated genre for years. Master players Matt Palmer, Rafael Scarfullery, Candice Mowbray, Zeb Turrentine, Jeremy Bass and Erica Cha provide insight into the specialized style of play and instrument design in a day of workshops and recitals.

Saturday, September 9. $60, 9am. The Haven, 112 W. Market St. guitarcharlottesville.com