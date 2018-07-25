ARTS Pick: Claire Lynch

You may not know Claire Lynch by name, but if you’ve ever listened to Dolly Parton, Emmylou Harris or Linda Ronstadt, you likely know her voice. Lynch has provided backing vocals for musical greats while working on her solo career, penning innovative tunes that push the boundaries of what bluegrass is and can be. In the words of Parton herself, Lynch has “one of the sweetest, purest and best lead voices in the music business today.”

Friday, July 27. $22-25, 8pm. The Front Porch, 221 E. Water St. 806-7062.