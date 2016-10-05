ARTS Pick: CIRCIX

10/05/16 at 7:00 AM

Feast your eyes on some of Charlottesville’s most spectacular performance art when CIRCIX comes to town. There will be carnival games, face painting, balloon animals, food and beverages, plus a freak show and performances from fire breathers, jugglers, clowns and Moonlight Circus’ aerialists and acrobats. The fearless Opal Lechmanski will swallow swords and perform the human blockhead and bed of nails acts.

Sunday, October 9. $5-10, 5pm. IX Art Park, 522 Second St. SE, ixartpark.com.

