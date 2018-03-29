ARTS Pick: Cigarettes After Sex fans show some ‘Affection’

Cigarettes After Sex formed accidentally in 2008, according to the group’s founder, Greg Gonzalez, who says he was experimenting with the dreamy, languorous sound that defines the band. A move to Brooklyn and the release of the single “Affection” resulted in millions of internet clicks, and catapulted the group to its current success with a global tour that includes several sold out headlining gigs, as well as appearances in major festival lineups.

Saturday, March 31. $20, 9pm. The Jefferson Theater, 110 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 245-4980.