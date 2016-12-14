ARTS Pick: Christmas at the Paramount

Anyone who doubts the power of community or the magic of the holiday season need only listen as 75 voices swoop and soar during The Oratorio Society of Virginia’s performance of the Christmas portion (Part 1) and “Hallelujah Chorus” of Handel’s Messiah. Led by conductor Michael Slon and accompanied by a chamber orchestra and four guest soloists, the annual Christmas at the Paramount celebrates the launch of OSVA’s 50th season in a reprise of its 1968 inaugural performance.

Saturday, December 17. $15-49, times vary. The Paramount Theater, 215 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 979-1333.