ARTS Pick: Christmas at The Paramount

Christmas at the Paramount brings joy through seasonal songs for two Saturday performances.
12/13/17 at 6:00 AM

Director Michael Slon conducts the 90-member strong Oratorio Society of Virginia for Christmas at The Paramount. Composed of some the area’s finest vocalists, the chorus performs English carols and traditional Spanish holiday compositions, as well as J.A.C. Redford’s Welcome All Wonders: A Christmas Celebration. Choirs from local high schools join in, and an audience sing-along rounds out the night.

Saturday, December 16, $25-49, 2:30 and 7:30pm. The Paramount Theater, 215 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 979-1333.

