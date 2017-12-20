ARTS Pick: A Christmas Carol

The publication of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol in 1853 served to revive interest in some long-expired holiday traditions, including caroling and feasts, and generated the iconic tale of personal transformation that’s been replayed in December for more than 150 years. Responsible for imprinting “Merry Christmas,” “Bah, humbug!” and Scrooge on the seasonal lexicon, Dickens also infused a spirit of generosity into the celebration of Christmas. The Wicked Folly Tour stages the story with new twists and surprises in a production filled with music and cheer. $29-59, times vary.

Through December 27. American Shakespeare Center, 10 S. Market St., Staunton. 540-885-5588.