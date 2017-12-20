ARTS Pick: A Christmas Carol

By
Elizabeth Derby
|
As the events of August 11 and 12 unfolded across Charlottesville, photojournalist Sarah Cramer Shields watched it happen on the news. “I was putting two small children down for naps when it happened,” Shields says in an interview with C-VILLE. “I wanted to be on the front lines telling the
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
On their first tour together, Phil Vassar and Kellie Pickler are showcasing their holiday collaboration “The Naughty List,” a single that pairs infectious melodies and soulful lyrics in a swinging new favorite. Each of the country stars has become known for covers of Christmas favorites, and by
By
Kristofer Jenson
|
Not only is Star Wars: The Last Jedi the best entry in the series since 1980’s The Empire Strikes Back, it may well be the first to truly break new cinematic ground since the 1977 original. Writer-director Rian Johnson (Brick, Looper, the best episodes of “Breaking Bad”) employs the full
By
Mary Shea Valliant
|
At times in life when we don’t have an answer, a parent’s oft-repeated aphorism sometimes comes to mind—whether we like it or not. For Sons of Bill guitarist and vocalist James Wilson, it’s a saying from his father, William Wilson, a retired UVA theology professor: “Never miss out on an
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Let the holidays unravel with Ugly Sweater Party: Parts 1 and 2, a musical experience exploring two different genres over consecutive nights. The Ugly Sweater fun begins with indie electronic tunes featuring Ethan Lipscomb, a classically trained pianist who combines samples with aggressive
By
Nick Rubin
|
Open Mike Eagle Brick Body Kids Still Daydream (Mello) Chicago’s late-but-beautiful bloomer Open Mike Eagle moved to L.A. in his mid-20s, joining underground hip-hop collective Project Blowed and founding the trio Thirsty Fish before releasing his solo debut in 2010. Since then he’s authored an
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Legendary duo Robin and Linda Williams (below, left) have played Americana music for longer than the genre has existed. Their musical beginnings trace to North Carolina, where Linda was a school teacher and Robin played full-time on the coffeehouse scene. Connecting through “a robust blend of
By
Kristofer Jenson
|
Not many people are able to fail their way to success, to turn what ought to have been their most humiliating defeat into fame and profit. Then again, Tommy Wiseau is not most people. A perplexing mix of sincerity and complete mystery, Wiseau gained notoriety as the writer, director, producer
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Director Michael Slon conducts the 90-member strong Oratorio Society of Virginia for Christmas at The Paramount. Composed of some the area’s finest vocalists, the chorus performs English carols and traditional Spanish holiday compositions, as well as J.A.C. Redford’s Welcome All Wonders: A
By
Raennah Lorne
|
Local author and historian Andi Cumbo-Floyd came of age on the Bremo Plantations in Fluvanna County. In central Virginia, “there are plantations everywhere, but we don’t call them that,” says Cumbo-Floyd. “We call them farms or estates.” While she knew “people had been enslaved there,” she says
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Charlottesville’s Second Draw has declared a new style of acoustic rock it calls “bluejam.” Founded in a raw, energetic style, somewhere between country and jam rock, the group’s self-proclaimed genre blends driving guitar with bluegrass instruments including mandolin, banjo and accordion. The
By
Desire' Moses
|
John Waters is a man of many names. Dubbed the Prince of Puke, the People’s Pervert and the Pope of Trash, among others, the legendary filmmaker has made a career out of his personal brand of quirky, twisted humor. Although best known for bringing Hairspray to the big screen along with cult
By
Sarah Sargent
|
“I see like an artist and think like a designer,” says Lisa Ryan about her stylish collages, on view in “Please Don’t Ask It Can’t Be Explained” at Studio IX. Unlike most collage artists, Ryan focuses on formal considerations, rather than narrative. Her work is fresh with an almost total lack
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Ever seen a cake go up in flames, or bamboo bathed in blue beams? At PVCC’s Let There Be Light, an illuminating art gallery celebrating the winter solstice, 26 artists present 21 light-centered art installations, creating a magical glow that cuts through winter’s early nightfall. Bring a
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
When the six-piece band The Apache Relay quietly ended, brothers Michael and Ben Ford decided to work as a duo, and Airpark was born. One year later, the siblings are creating forward-thinking pop music, mixing vocal harmonies with minimal instrumentation manifested in emotional vibes that
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
After releasing a number of songs as a national recording artist and working with Tyler Perry on Madea Goes to Jail, Chad Lawson Cooper turned to theater for a project that combines passion, education and an emotional quest for slavery reparation in Justice on Trial: Black Lives Matter Too.
By
Erin O'Hare
|
Sitting on a cushioned bench in the back room of the Twisted Branch Tea Bazaar, Phil Green takes a drag from a hookah hose and exhales a stream of hazy smoke that hangs in the fading afternoon sunlight before recalling an early memory. In that memory, Green’s about 6 years old, riding around in
By
Kristofer Jenson
|
Martin McDonagh’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri isn’t the only story about the blurred lines between doing the right thing and making a bad situation worse, but it’s the only one that matters. McDonagh has made a career of pitch-black satires that find the humor and humanity in
By
Erin O'Hare
|
Standing at a waist-high, cork-topped work table in her West Main Street design studio, Kim “Kylla” Dylla measures an arm’s length of white thread and uses her teeth to snip it from the spool. She pinches a curved sewing needle between her silver-ringed forefinger and thumb and slides the
By
Nick Rubin
|
Mavis Staples If All I Was Was Black (Anti-Records) I haven’t been checking out the Jeff Tweedy- Mavis Staples collaborations of the last few years—apparently, I have been a fool. If All I Was Was Black is a nearly-miraculous alchemy of Staples’ gospel-soul and everything Tweedy throws at her.